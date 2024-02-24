StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Trading Up 3.0 %
Forward Industries stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
