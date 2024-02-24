StockNews.com Downgrades Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of SGC stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Aegis Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 147,929 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 84,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

