StockNews.com Downgrades Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance
Shares of SGC stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 119.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.
