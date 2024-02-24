StockNews.com Downgrades Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Children’s Place

Shares of PLCE opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 1,566,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750,305.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,663,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,687,139.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Children’s Place by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

