StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Trading Up 0.9 %

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

