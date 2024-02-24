StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

Shares of MARK opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

Get Remark alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Remark by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the first quarter worth $35,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.