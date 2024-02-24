StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

PED opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 455,334 shares in the company, valued at $291,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 780,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,300 shares of company stock worth $206,411. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PEDEVCO Corp. ( NYSE:PED Free Report ) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.