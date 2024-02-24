StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of CLIR opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.95. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

