StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

