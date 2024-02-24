Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $65.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.75 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.29.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

