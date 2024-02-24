Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target to $6.50

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,086,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 127,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 253,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
