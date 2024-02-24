Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target to $109.00

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $122.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Matson by 18.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,819,000 after purchasing an additional 338,940 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,569,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 78.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 197,658 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Matson by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,939 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth about $14,074,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

