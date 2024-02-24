Stifel Financial Corp Sells 57,778 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 722,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,778 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $38,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.