Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $37,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 7,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 319,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 479,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.24.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

