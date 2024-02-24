Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $53,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.29.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,629.32 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,672.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,469.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

