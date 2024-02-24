Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 9,096 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of United Rentals worth $49,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $556.43.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.1 %

United Rentals stock opened at $658.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $601.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.35. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $673.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

