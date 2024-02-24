Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 51,726 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,726 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $38,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.4% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $1,112,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,395,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $1,112,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,976 shares in the company, valued at $22,395,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,238,281 shares of company stock valued at $526,024,047 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.31 and its 200-day moving average is $149.41. The stock has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

