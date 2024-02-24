Stifel Financial Corp Has $41.88 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $41,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $150.35 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $153.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

