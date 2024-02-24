Stifel Financial Corp Has $36.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $36,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $132.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.77. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $134.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

