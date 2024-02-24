Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.12% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $47,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after purchasing an additional 584,857 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,060,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after buying an additional 501,861 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 491,538 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,314,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

