Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,855 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $55,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MUB stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.58.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

