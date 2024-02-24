Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.12, but opened at $36.20. Standard Motor Products shares last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 20,356 shares trading hands.

The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $290.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $38,215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1,423.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 271,669 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 627.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 197,346 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 981.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 120,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $727.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

