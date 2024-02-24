SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Archie C. Black Sells 8,723 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Free Report) Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $1,583,747.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,449.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $184.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.52 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

