Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $223.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,121 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48,024 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 912,863 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

