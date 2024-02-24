Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.62.

Shares of SPT opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,055,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sprout Social by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 45,742 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

