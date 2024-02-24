SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,395 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.81% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $55,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

