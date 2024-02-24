SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.78. The stock had a trading volume of 385,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,424. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $127.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day moving average is $120.11.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

