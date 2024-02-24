SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.24

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.24 and last traded at $74.22, with a volume of 5505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

