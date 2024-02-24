SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Wright Fund Management LLC

Wright Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 416,798 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 19.3% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wright Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $433,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

JNK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,982. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.25.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

