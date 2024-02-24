SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Wright Fund Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,193 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 3.2% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wright Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $72,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

SRLN stock remained flat at $41.98 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,577. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

