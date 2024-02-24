SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Down 4.1%

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 18,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 227,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $724.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

