S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Trimmed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $262,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in S&P Global by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $438.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.65. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

