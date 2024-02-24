S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $262,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.65. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

