Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $68.03.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,828,000 after buying an additional 436,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,233,000 after buying an additional 114,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,233,000 after buying an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,737,000 after buying an additional 70,444 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 940,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,736,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

