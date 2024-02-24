SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $100.00 at TD Cowen

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEDG. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Shares of SEDG opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $339.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

