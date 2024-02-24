SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Articles

