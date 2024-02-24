Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director J. Alberto Arias Sells 94,630 Shares

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$60,582.13.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, J. Alberto Arias sold 310,387 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$179,993.42.

On Tuesday, December 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 55,359 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$29,888.32.

On Friday, December 15th, J. Alberto Arias sold 216,703 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$119,858.43.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SMT stock opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.57. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Sierra Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

