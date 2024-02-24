Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.83.

SRE stock opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $79.51.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

