Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stake Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $201,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day moving average is $102.02. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

