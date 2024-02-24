Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 85.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIGI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $102.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

