Sealed Air Co. (SEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 22nd

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Sealed Air has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Sealed Air Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SEE opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $64,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

