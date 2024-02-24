SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SEAC stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

