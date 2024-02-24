SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.56 (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of LON:SEIT opened at GBX 63.40 ($0.80) on Friday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 51.20 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 94.90 ($1.19). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.88. The company has a market cap of £691.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3,170.00 and a beta of 0.42.
About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
