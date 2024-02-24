Scotiabank Weighs in on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.44 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $90.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $184,773,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,618,000 after purchasing an additional 878,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,549,000 after purchasing an additional 831,423 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after purchasing an additional 747,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

