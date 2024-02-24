Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG opened at $66.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

