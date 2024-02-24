Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.75

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $59.80, with a volume of 88036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.96.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

