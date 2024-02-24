Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Reduced by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. 1,305,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

