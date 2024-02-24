Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.68

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.68 and last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 176527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

