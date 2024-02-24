Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Santos Trading Up 0.2 %
Santos stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Santos has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $5.46.
Santos Company Profile
