Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $292.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $283.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $298.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $4,246,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,403,322 shares of company stock valued at $376,292,679. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

