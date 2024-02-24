Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

