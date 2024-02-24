Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
